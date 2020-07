Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



This home features coordinating appliances, gorgeous light fixtures, and a fenced backyard. The vinyl plank flooring found in this home is durable, waterproof, and low-maintenance. The property is fully fenced and has a screened lanai for your relaxation. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and granite counters. This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable). Make this house your home and apply today!