2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:34 AM

2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET

2002 Fruitridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

2002 Fruitridge Street, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Conveniently located.... Tranquil lakefront (ski lake) 4 bedroom, 3 bath luxury home with family room, living room and bonus/game room. Spacious covered lanai with in ground pool and hot tub overlooking the lake. Central sound system throughout the house and outdoor pool area. You can also bring your own boat as it is a ski lake. Community has a private boat ramp and dock with park area. There is also a storage area for watercraft. For great shopping and restaurants, Brandon Town Center is a 10 minute drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET have any available units?
2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET offers parking.
Does 2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET has a pool.
Does 2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 FRUITRIDGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
