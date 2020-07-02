All apartments in Brandon
1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:51 PM

1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE

1934 Abbey Ridger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1934 Abbey Ridger Drive, Brandon, FL 33527

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy living in conveniently located Abbey Trace Gated Community in Dover. Very nice and well maintained single story 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 car garage renovated home with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and paint. Granite in kitchen & bathrooms. Laminate flooring in all beds & tiles in wet areas. The kitchen features stainless steal appliances new cabinets, countertops & breakfast nook. Split floor plan with formal living & dining room, 12 foot vaulted ceiling in family & Kitchen. There are three bedrooms on one side of the house and the master suite on the other side for more privacy. Master features walk in closet, attached bath, double vanity, garden tub & shower with access to porch. The laundry room with washer & dryer is across the hall from the master providing easy access and additional storage. This house is NOT approved for Section 8. Rent includes all appliances fridge, stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, food disposal, washer & dryer. First, last and security deposit is required. If you decide to apply there is a $25 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you NOT to apply if you have bad credit references or have ever been evicted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

