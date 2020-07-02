1934 ABBEY RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Enjoy living in conveniently located Abbey Trace Gated Community in Dover. Very nice and well maintained single story 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 car garage renovated home with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and paint. Granite in kitchen & bathrooms. Laminate flooring in all beds & tiles in wet areas. The kitchen features stainless steal appliances new cabinets, countertops & breakfast nook. Split floor plan with formal living & dining room, 12 foot vaulted ceiling in family & Kitchen. There are three bedrooms on one side of the house and the master suite on the other side for more privacy. Master features walk in closet, attached bath, double vanity, garden tub & shower with access to porch. The laundry room with washer & dryer is across the hall from the master providing easy access and additional storage. This house is NOT approved for Section 8. Rent includes all appliances fridge, stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, food disposal, washer & dryer. First, last and security deposit is required. If you decide to apply there is a $25 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you NOT to apply if you have bad credit references or have ever been evicted.