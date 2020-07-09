1810 Greystone Heights Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave accessible

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

Valrico Charm - Property Id: 277994



Location, Location, Location!!!!! Fantastic Neighborhood.. Awesome Family Community!! Great open space...Great room floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home in great community. Square footage does not include large enclosed sun room. Kitchen offers solid surface counter and tile splash back, oven range, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, and refrigerator. Very nice front porch and property is fenced. Second handicap accessible entrance allows for possible mother in-law suite.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277994

Property Id 277994



(RLNE5770314)