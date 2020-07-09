All apartments in Brandon
1810 Greystone Heights Drive

1810 Greystone Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Greystone Heights Drive, Brandon, FL 33594
Lumsden Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Valrico Charm - Property Id: 277994

Location, Location, Location!!!!! Fantastic Neighborhood.. Awesome Family Community!! Great open space...Great room floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home in great community. Square footage does not include large enclosed sun room. Kitchen offers solid surface counter and tile splash back, oven range, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, and refrigerator. Very nice front porch and property is fenced. Second handicap accessible entrance allows for possible mother in-law suite.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277994
Property Id 277994

(RLNE5770314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Greystone Heights Drive have any available units?
1810 Greystone Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Greystone Heights Drive have?
Some of 1810 Greystone Heights Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Greystone Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Greystone Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Greystone Heights Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 Greystone Heights Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1810 Greystone Heights Drive offer parking?
No, 1810 Greystone Heights Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1810 Greystone Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Greystone Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Greystone Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 1810 Greystone Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Greystone Heights Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1810 Greystone Heights Drive has accessible units.
Does 1810 Greystone Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 Greystone Heights Drive has units with dishwashers.

