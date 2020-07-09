1810 Greystone Heights Drive

Amenities
Valrico Charm - Property Id: 277994
Location, Location, Location!!!!! Fantastic Neighborhood.. Awesome Family Community!! Great open space...Great room floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home in great community. Square footage does not include large enclosed sun room. Kitchen offers solid surface counter and tile splash back, oven range, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, and refrigerator. Very nice front porch and property is fenced. Second handicap accessible entrance allows for possible mother in-law suite.
