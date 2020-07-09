1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! This home has plenty of living space. The open kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets and a center island breakfast bar to top it off. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a relaxing garden tub, and separate stand up shower. Additionally, the backyard is complete with a screened-in porch and gorgeous lawn area, both perfect for entertaining and enjoying the sun. Make this your new home and apply today!