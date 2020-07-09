All apartments in Brandon
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE

1808 Erin Brooke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Erin Brooke Drive, Brandon, FL 33594
Brentwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! This home has plenty of living space. The open kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets and a center island breakfast bar to top it off. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a relaxing garden tub, and separate stand up shower. Additionally, the backyard is complete with a screened-in porch and gorgeous lawn area, both perfect for entertaining and enjoying the sun. Make this your new home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE have any available units?
1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE have?
Some of 1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

