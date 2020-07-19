All apartments in Brandon
1802 Coyote Pl.

Location

1802 Coyote Place, Brandon, FL 33511
Sterling Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brandon Community - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!!! $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!!*** Great house in great community. This 3 bedroom homes features tile floors through out kitchen and family room with wood laminate floors in all the bedrooms. Open floor with split bedrooms. Family room has slider doors to the large screened room - with tiled floor and windows over looking spacious back yard and pond. Very peaceful! Access to community pool too.

(RLNE3671089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Coyote Pl. have any available units?
1802 Coyote Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Coyote Pl. have?
Some of 1802 Coyote Pl.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Coyote Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Coyote Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Coyote Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Coyote Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Coyote Pl. offer parking?
No, 1802 Coyote Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 1802 Coyote Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Coyote Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Coyote Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 1802 Coyote Pl. has a pool.
Does 1802 Coyote Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1802 Coyote Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Coyote Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 Coyote Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
