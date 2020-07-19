1802 Coyote Pl.

Brandon Community - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!!! $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!!*** Great house in great community. This 3 bedroom homes features tile floors through out kitchen and family room with wood laminate floors in all the bedrooms. Open floor with split bedrooms. Family room has slider doors to the large screened room - with tiled floor and windows over looking spacious back yard and pond. Very peaceful! Access to community pool too.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
