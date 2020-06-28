1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious yard, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a patio area for cooking out, and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features laminate flooring throughout for a low-maintenance household, lots of natural lighting, cozy bedrooms with easy access to the updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and a large breakfast bar. Make this your home and apply today!