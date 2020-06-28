All apartments in Brandon
1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE

1792 Lakeview Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1792 Lakeview Village Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious yard, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a patio area for cooking out, and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features laminate flooring throughout for a low-maintenance household, lots of natural lighting, cozy bedrooms with easy access to the updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and a large breakfast bar. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1792 LAKEVIEW VILLAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
