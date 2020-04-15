1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

ENJOY LIFE in Waterford at Lake Mango, a ski-lake access community. This fully upgraded 4 BEDROOM 2 ½ BATH SALT WATER POOL home with BONUS LOFT and OVERSIZED 2CAR GARAGE sits on a CORNER LOT. Welcome to the Sunshine State! Double entry doors (great for moving) open to the spacious living/dining area that lead to the kitchen and great room. All areas have a view of the stunning pool with cascading spa. Open the triple sliding doors for true indoor outdoor living experience. The covered lanai and screened pool area have ceiling fans and cable in place all set for entertaining. An amazing kitchen with a professionally organized pantry, GAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GRANITE counters, both a breakfast bar and table space.18’x18’ diagonal tile throughout the first floor, solid hardwood stairway risers and flooring throughout the loft and all bedrooms on the second level. The master suite has a step down grand entry and creates greater ceiling height. The master bath has everything! Dual walk-in closets, dual sink areas (one with seated vanity) Soaking tub, tumbled tile oversized walk in shower. Great space and storage throughout. UPGRADES: NEW ROOF 2019, 6” baseboards, vinyl privacy fenced yard, HVAC replaced 2011, TANKLESS GAS WATER HEATER 2014,Pool motor and salt cell 2015, pool heater 2016, undermount sinks, cabinetry pull out shelving, laundry room with storage cabinetry, security system.