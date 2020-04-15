All apartments in Brandon
1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP

1757 Open Field Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1757 Open Field Loop, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
ENJOY LIFE in Waterford at Lake Mango, a ski-lake access community. This fully upgraded 4 BEDROOM 2 ½ BATH SALT WATER POOL home with BONUS LOFT and OVERSIZED 2CAR GARAGE sits on a CORNER LOT. Welcome to the Sunshine State! Double entry doors (great for moving) open to the spacious living/dining area that lead to the kitchen and great room. All areas have a view of the stunning pool with cascading spa. Open the triple sliding doors for true indoor outdoor living experience. The covered lanai and screened pool area have ceiling fans and cable in place all set for entertaining. An amazing kitchen with a professionally organized pantry, GAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GRANITE counters, both a breakfast bar and table space.18’x18’ diagonal tile throughout the first floor, solid hardwood stairway risers and flooring throughout the loft and all bedrooms on the second level. The master suite has a step down grand entry and creates greater ceiling height. The master bath has everything! Dual walk-in closets, dual sink areas (one with seated vanity) Soaking tub, tumbled tile oversized walk in shower. Great space and storage throughout. UPGRADES: NEW ROOF 2019, 6” baseboards, vinyl privacy fenced yard, HVAC replaced 2011, TANKLESS GAS WATER HEATER 2014,Pool motor and salt cell 2015, pool heater 2016, undermount sinks, cabinetry pull out shelving, laundry room with storage cabinetry, security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP have any available units?
1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP have?
Some of 1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP offers parking.
Does 1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP has a pool.
Does 1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1757 OPEN FIELD LOOP has units with dishwashers.
