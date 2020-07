1752 KIRTLEY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

** UNBELIEVABLE RENT VALUE ON POOL HOME IN STERLING RANCH. BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN, MASSIVE FOYER AND GREAT ROOM WITH CROWN MOLDING & CEILING FAN, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, FORMAL DINING AREA HAS CHANDELIER AND PICTURE WINDOW OVERLOOKING POOL, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND LOTS OF CABINETS IN KITCHEN, PANTRY, BREAKFAST BAR, GAS STOVE, BUILT IN MICROWAVE AND SUNNY BREAKFAST ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO POOL. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE FEATURES NEW FRIZZE CARPET, CEILING FAN, PICTURE WINDOW, BATH OFFERS TILE FLOOR, DUAL SINKS, GARDEN TUB AND SEP SHOWER AND WALK-IN CLOSET. NEW CARPET IN SECONDARY BEDROOMS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOP, TILE FLOOR & TUB/SHOWER COMBO IN 2ND BATH. BEAUTIFUL FLORIDA LANDSCAPING WITH PALM TREES AND FENCED BACKYARD, GORGEOUS HEATED CAGED POOL. OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE AUTO SPRINKLER SYSTEM, SOLAR SHIELD ON DOUBLE HUNG WINDOWS, ADJUSTABLE DIMMER SWITCHES, FRONT STORM DOOR, HOT WATER HEATER APPROX 1 YRS OLD, NEW A/C APPROX 5 1/2 YRS AGO. PLS NO SMOKING INSIDE!!!!!