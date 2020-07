Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

NICE TWO STORY TOWN HOME LOCATED IN THE GATED PROVIDENCE LAKES TOWN HOME COMMUNITY. MINUTES FROM THE SELMON EXPRESSWAY, SHOPPING CENTERS, THE MALL, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MUCH MORE. SPACIOUS TOWN HOME HAS JUST BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED. IT HAS A GREAT LAYOUT WITH TWO BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. END UNIT ALLOWS A LOT OF NATURAL LIGHT. NEUTRAL INTERIOR. ENTIRE LOWER LEVEL IS CERAMIC TILE. GATED COMMUNITY IS WELL KEPT. COMMUNITY POOL. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH. THIS ONE IS A NO BRAINER.