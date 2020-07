1719 Southwind Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

****MOVE IN SPECIAL**** HALF OFF YOUR DECEMBER RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BEFORE NOV 20TH!!!



UPDATES AND MORE UPDATES IN THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN THE QUIET LAKEVIEW COMMUNITY! UPDATES INCLUDE: NEW ROOF, SHED, INTERIOR PAINT, TILE FLOORING, CEILING FANS NEW TOILETS, CERAMIC COUNTER TOPS IN BATHROOMS. KITCHEN HAS PLENTY OF WHITE CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND DINING SPACE. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINKS. BONUS FEATURE INCLUDES A TILED FLORIDA ROOM THAT LOOKS OUT INTO YOUR SCREENED LANAI. WONDERFUL VIEW BEAUTIFUL LAKE AND MATURE LANDSCAPING. LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, EXPRESSWAYS AND MUCH MORE!