Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

1706 Acadia Harbor Pl - LO - Please call Arveny Rodriguez at (908) 500-3578 for more information on this home. STUNNING 2 STORY CONTEMPORARY HOME IN GATED BRANDON POINTE COMMUNITY BUILT 2013! YOULL APPRECIATE THE PAVER DRIVEWAY AND WALKWAY LEADING TO AN INVITING FOYER WITH TILE FLOORING. THE KITCHEN FEATURES STAGGERED 42 CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, ISLAND AND DINETTE PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINMENT. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA ARE ALL PART OF THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TILE THROUGHOUT. STEP OUT TO THE LARGE COVERED SCREENED-IN PATIO AREA OVERLOOKING THE BEAUTIFUL POND. WALK UP TO THE SECOND LEVEL AND STEP INTO THE INVITING LOFT AREA. LARGE MASTER SUITE FEATURES WALK- IN CLOSET AND 2ND CLOSET + MASTER BATH WITH GARDEN TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER. THERE ARE THREE ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS ON THIS LEVEL AND A 2ND FULL BATH. THIS IS AN ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME WITH RADIANT BARRIER, DOUBLE PANE/LOW-E WINDOWS, HURRICANE SHUTTERS. HOA INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE, WATER, TRASH/SEWER, COMMUNITY POOL AND COMMON AREAS. A SHORT DISTANCE TO SHOPS/RESTAURANTS AND MINUTES TO I75 AND SELMON EXPRESSWAY. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).



