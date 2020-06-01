All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:25 PM

1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE

1705 Fluorshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1705 Fluorshire Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town home , that is located in a Gated Community within the heart of Brandon, just minutes from restaurants, shopping, the Crosstown Expressway, I-75, HWY 301 and more!! The downstairs is completely tiled and boasts a Large Open Family Room, Separate Dining Area, Spacious Kitchen, Half Bathroom with Storage Area, Laundry Closet with Full Size Washer/Dryer and a Screened Lanai with No Backyard Neighbors! Upstairs you will find the Master Bedroom with a large closet and En-Suite Master Bath that has been updated with a gorgeously tiled stand alone shower including dual shower heads. There is also a large second bedroom which is split from the master for privacy, 2 linen closets providing tons of storage, and 3rd bedroom Room with a closet . The stairs, hallway and all upstairs rooms have new neutral carpet that was just replaced in 2019 and the entire interior has been repainted, making this the perfect Move-In Ready Home! Providence Town homes has reserved parking for each unit, plenty of guest parking, a mail room, a Stunning Resort-Style Pool and Cabana Area as well as HOA fees(Paid by Owner) which include Basic Cable, Water and Sewer!! Don't miss this opportunity to buy a beautiful home for less than you can rent! Call today for your private showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa