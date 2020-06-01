1705 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town home , that is located in a Gated Community within the heart of Brandon, just minutes from restaurants, shopping, the Crosstown Expressway, I-75, HWY 301 and more!! The downstairs is completely tiled and boasts a Large Open Family Room, Separate Dining Area, Spacious Kitchen, Half Bathroom with Storage Area, Laundry Closet with Full Size Washer/Dryer and a Screened Lanai with No Backyard Neighbors! Upstairs you will find the Master Bedroom with a large closet and En-Suite Master Bath that has been updated with a gorgeously tiled stand alone shower including dual shower heads. There is also a large second bedroom which is split from the master for privacy, 2 linen closets providing tons of storage, and 3rd bedroom Room with a closet . The stairs, hallway and all upstairs rooms have new neutral carpet that was just replaced in 2019 and the entire interior has been repainted, making this the perfect Move-In Ready Home! Providence Town homes has reserved parking for each unit, plenty of guest parking, a mail room, a Stunning Resort-Style Pool and Cabana Area as well as HOA fees(Paid by Owner) which include Basic Cable, Water and Sewer!! Don't miss this opportunity to buy a beautiful home for less than you can rent! Call today for your private showing!!