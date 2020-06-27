1680 Palm Leaf Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in Special 1/2 security deposit upon move in 1/2 on 2nd month. Lakeview Village Charming home. This home is fully updated in a nice neighborhood. Open Floor plan with neutral colors throughout. Fully appointed kitchen features new kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops also an attached breakfast bar that's also Granite. Stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceiling for an open feel in living room and master bedroom. Bathrooms have new granite vanity tops . One car garage. Screened in tile back porch leading into a fenced backyard great for entertaining. Located near all major shopping, schools, hospitals, interstate travel.