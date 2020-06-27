All apartments in Brandon
Location

1680 Palm Leaf Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in Special 1/2 security deposit upon move in 1/2 on 2nd month. Lakeview Village Charming home. This home is fully updated in a nice neighborhood. Open Floor plan with neutral colors throughout. Fully appointed kitchen features new kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops also an attached breakfast bar that's also Granite. Stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceiling for an open feel in living room and master bedroom. Bathrooms have new granite vanity tops . One car garage. Screened in tile back porch leading into a fenced backyard great for entertaining. Located near all major shopping, schools, hospitals, interstate travel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1680 Palm Leaf Dr have any available units?
1680 Palm Leaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1680 Palm Leaf Dr have?
Some of 1680 Palm Leaf Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1680 Palm Leaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1680 Palm Leaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1680 Palm Leaf Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1680 Palm Leaf Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1680 Palm Leaf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1680 Palm Leaf Dr offers parking.
Does 1680 Palm Leaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1680 Palm Leaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1680 Palm Leaf Dr have a pool?
No, 1680 Palm Leaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1680 Palm Leaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 1680 Palm Leaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1680 Palm Leaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1680 Palm Leaf Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

