1624 PROWMORE DRIVE

This fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage home in beautiful Kensington Estates of Heather Lakes is move-in ready! Upgrades include durable plank “wood look” flooring, new plush carpet in the bedrooms, modern lighting in all rooms, and freshly painted interior in a neutral color, exterior pressure cleaning, new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. You’ll appreciate the kitchen which has plenty of space for guest and family to sit. The breakfast bar overlooks the dining room and casual eat-in space in the kitchen is large enough for a table, and chairs. With high ceilings in the entranceway and kitchen and cathedral ceilings in the dining room and living room, the home feels open and bright. A slider leads you from the living room to the open patio in your private fenced back yard large enough for a playset and roomy enough to entertain guests outside. The private master bedroom is separate from the rest of the bedrooms allowing privacy and a quiet retreat. The other two bedrooms share a full bath. With neutral colors and a crisp, clean interior, this home is ready to be personalized by its new owner. Lawn maintenance is included in rental services. This home is conveniently located in the heart of Brandon and close to I-75, the Crosstown Expressway, shopping, schools, and restaurants. Community amenities include a pool, picnic area, park, playground, and basketball court.