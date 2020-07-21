All apartments in Brandon
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

1624 PROWMORE DRIVE

1624 Prowmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Prowmore Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Towne Estate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
This fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage home in beautiful Kensington Estates of Heather Lakes is move-in ready! Upgrades include durable plank “wood look” flooring, new plush carpet in the bedrooms, modern lighting in all rooms, and freshly painted interior in a neutral color, exterior pressure cleaning, new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. You’ll appreciate the kitchen which has plenty of space for guest and family to sit. The breakfast bar overlooks the dining room and casual eat-in space in the kitchen is large enough for a table, and chairs. With high ceilings in the entranceway and kitchen and cathedral ceilings in the dining room and living room, the home feels open and bright. A slider leads you from the living room to the open patio in your private fenced back yard large enough for a playset and roomy enough to entertain guests outside. The private master bedroom is separate from the rest of the bedrooms allowing privacy and a quiet retreat. The other two bedrooms share a full bath. With neutral colors and a crisp, clean interior, this home is ready to be personalized by its new owner. Lawn maintenance is included in rental services. This home is conveniently located in the heart of Brandon and close to I-75, the Crosstown Expressway, shopping, schools, and restaurants. Community amenities include a pool, picnic area, park, playground, and basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 PROWMORE DRIVE have any available units?
1624 PROWMORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 PROWMORE DRIVE have?
Some of 1624 PROWMORE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 PROWMORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1624 PROWMORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 PROWMORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1624 PROWMORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1624 PROWMORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1624 PROWMORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1624 PROWMORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 PROWMORE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 PROWMORE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1624 PROWMORE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1624 PROWMORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1624 PROWMORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 PROWMORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 PROWMORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
