All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE

1609 Fluorshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1609 Fluorshire Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhouse is located in the gated community of Providence Townhomes. This community offers a swimming pool and is in a location in Brandon that is close to shops and restaurants of Brandon Town Center. This 2-story townhouse has a large (12 x 17) living room, (13 x 10) dining room with beautiful wood laminate flooring. The kitchen has plenty of storage space and includes a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. There is access from the kitchen through sliding glass doors to a spacious (16 x 13) screened and covered lanai deck. The second floor includes the master bedroom (14x17) with a walk-in closet and a private en-suite bathroom with a bathtub/shower. The second bedroom (14x11) also has an en-suite full bathroom. Additional features of this home include full-size washer dryer, blinds and ceiling fans. Water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent. Next door to Mintz elementary school. HOA application fee is $50 per adult, Cards are $ 25.00 each and remotes are $ 40.00 each. NO PETS PER OWNER. The application fee is $75 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa