1609 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhouse is located in the gated community of Providence Townhomes. This community offers a swimming pool and is in a location in Brandon that is close to shops and restaurants of Brandon Town Center. This 2-story townhouse has a large (12 x 17) living room, (13 x 10) dining room with beautiful wood laminate flooring. The kitchen has plenty of storage space and includes a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. There is access from the kitchen through sliding glass doors to a spacious (16 x 13) screened and covered lanai deck. The second floor includes the master bedroom (14x17) with a walk-in closet and a private en-suite bathroom with a bathtub/shower. The second bedroom (14x11) also has an en-suite full bathroom. Additional features of this home include full-size washer dryer, blinds and ceiling fans. Water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent. Next door to Mintz elementary school. HOA application fee is $50 per adult, Cards are $ 25.00 each and remotes are $ 40.00 each. NO PETS PER OWNER. The application fee is $75 per adult