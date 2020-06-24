All apartments in Brandon
1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE
Last updated December 2 2019 at 1:26 PM

1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE

1534 Highland Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1534 Highland Ridge Circle, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Townhouse boast of 2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and 1168sq.ft. ,1st floor has tile floors and snack bar, spacious living room has large patio slider that overlooks a back yard as well as has a extra storage space. Bedrooms on 2nd floor have carpet,ceiling fans and lots of natural light,. Larger master bedroom with private bath, 2 walk in closets,screened in lanai area perfect for enjoying those beautiful Florida days/nights. Townhouse community has a beautiful pool available for use.Application fee of $60 is required per applicant age 18 and over. A $75 one time processing fee in addition to rent and deposit at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
