1534 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Townhouse boast of 2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and 1168sq.ft. ,1st floor has tile floors and snack bar, spacious living room has large patio slider that overlooks a back yard as well as has a extra storage space. Bedrooms on 2nd floor have carpet,ceiling fans and lots of natural light,. Larger master bedroom with private bath, 2 walk in closets,screened in lanai area perfect for enjoying those beautiful Florida days/nights. Townhouse community has a beautiful pool available for use.Application fee of $60 is required per applicant age 18 and over. A $75 one time processing fee in addition to rent and deposit at move in.