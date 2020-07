Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home with nice architectural details. Features include an open foyer that leads to the formal dining room and the large open great room. Kitchen features stone counters, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The master suite is split from the additional bedrooms. The master bedroom features a large, walk-in closet, master bathroom has dual vanity, garden tub plus a separate walk-in shower. Covered patio overlooks a large, fenced yard.