Brandon, FL
1515 Crossridge Drive
1515 Crossridge Drive

1515 Crossridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Crossridge Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1201107

After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2000 which includes the first months rent. This gorgeous double story home features a wide open floorplan and tons of natural light. The air conditioner has been recently replaced and there are washer and dryer units in the home. The kitchen is a chef's dream and features an island where family and friends can gather. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Garage,Wood-style flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Fireplace,Tile in wet areas,Dishwasher,Fenced yard,Plenty of Storage,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Crossridge Drive have any available units?
1515 Crossridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Crossridge Drive have?
Some of 1515 Crossridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Crossridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Crossridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Crossridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Crossridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Crossridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Crossridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1515 Crossridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 Crossridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Crossridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1515 Crossridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Crossridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1515 Crossridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Crossridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Crossridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

