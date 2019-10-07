1515 Crossridge Drive

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1201107
After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2000 which includes the first months rent. This gorgeous double story home features a wide open floorplan and tons of natural light. The air conditioner has been recently replaced and there are washer and dryer units in the home. The kitchen is a chef's dream and features an island where family and friends can gather. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Garage,Wood-style flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Fireplace,Tile in wet areas,Dishwasher,Fenced yard,Plenty of Storage,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.