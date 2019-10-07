1515 Crossridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1201107



After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2000 which includes the first months rent. This gorgeous double story home features a wide open floorplan and tons of natural light. The air conditioner has been recently replaced and there are washer and dryer units in the home. The kitchen is a chef's dream and features an island where family and friends can gather. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Garage,Wood-style flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Fireplace,Tile in wet areas,Dishwasher,Fenced yard,Plenty of Storage,Washer and dryer

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.