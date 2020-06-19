All apartments in Brandon
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:44 AM

1511 Long Pond Dr

1511 Long Pond Drive · (813) 251-0001
Location

1511 Long Pond Drive, Brandon, FL 33594

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1679 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning and inviting, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Valrico, has it all! Boasting an open floor plan, the vaulted family room continues into the heart of the home. All three bedrooms are generously sized, and the master bedroom also includes a private en suite. You will love the backyard which is the perfect place to enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning. Located in a nice and stablished subdivision with easy access to all major highways, and shopping. Only minutes from Brandon, Tampa, and Mac Dill Air Force Base. Close proximity to I-75 and the beaches. No pets allowed. Vacant/Available Now. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/i9VHzpxzFgU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Long Pond Dr have any available units?
1511 Long Pond Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 Long Pond Dr have?
Some of 1511 Long Pond Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Long Pond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Long Pond Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Long Pond Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Long Pond Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1511 Long Pond Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Long Pond Dr does offer parking.
Does 1511 Long Pond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Long Pond Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Long Pond Dr have a pool?
No, 1511 Long Pond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Long Pond Dr have accessible units?
No, 1511 Long Pond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Long Pond Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 Long Pond Dr has units with dishwashers.
