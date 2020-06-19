1511 Long Pond Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning and inviting, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Valrico, has it all! Boasting an open floor plan, the vaulted family room continues into the heart of the home. All three bedrooms are generously sized, and the master bedroom also includes a private en suite. You will love the backyard which is the perfect place to enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning. Located in a nice and stablished subdivision with easy access to all major highways, and shopping. Only minutes from Brandon, Tampa, and Mac Dill Air Force Base. Close proximity to I-75 and the beaches. No pets allowed. Vacant/Available Now. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/i9VHzpxzFgU