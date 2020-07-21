All apartments in Brandon
1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE

1511 Acadia Harbor Place · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Acadia Harbor Place, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Economical: Rent includes: Water and grounds maintenance (it represents around $200.00 savings per month compared to renting a home where you have to pay water and ground maintenance out of your pocket)!
Very convenient one story home, no stairs!
Only 12 miles to the closest beach with amazing sunsets and nature, 18 miles to Tampa International Airport, just 1 h 4 min drive to Disneyworld via I-4 E, and much more!
This home located in the gated community of Brandon Pointe. Convenient to the mall, restaurants and easily accessible to I-75 and the Crosstown.
Fantastic Floor plan with its 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room that is overlooked by the spacious kitchen is fantastic
for gatherings or relaxing times. The formal dining room can also be used as flex space as well. Master bedroom has abundance amount of space with walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE have any available units?
1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE have?
Some of 1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE offers parking.
Does 1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE have a pool?
No, 1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE has units with dishwashers.
