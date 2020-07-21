1511 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Economical: Rent includes: Water and grounds maintenance (it represents around $200.00 savings per month compared to renting a home where you have to pay water and ground maintenance out of your pocket)!

Very convenient one story home, no stairs!

Only 12 miles to the closest beach with amazing sunsets and nature, 18 miles to Tampa International Airport, just 1 h 4 min drive to Disneyworld via I-4 E, and much more!

This home located in the gated community of Brandon Pointe. Convenient to the mall, restaurants and easily accessible to I-75 and the Crosstown.

Fantastic Floor plan with its 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room that is overlooked by the spacious kitchen is fantastic

for gatherings or relaxing times. The formal dining room can also be used as flex space as well. Master bedroom has abundance amount of space with walk in closet.