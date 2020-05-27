1503 Booth Dr

Amenities

1503 Available 07/08/20 Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home available for rent!

Serene and well maintained 4-bedroom home in a nice neighborhood, on canal leading to Lake Valrico. Fenced in yard with a half an acre of Natures beauty. Includes a fire pit, outdoor kitchen, fish pond and Banana, Peach, Orange trees, Pineapple plants and Glorious Oak trees for shade. Max 2 Pets welcome! Screened porch with bar and sink. Laminate flooring throughout except for bedrooms, kitchen and baths. Bay windows in dining area. Updated kitchen with soft close and pull out cabinets. Deep porcelain farm sink. New dishwasher, New wine chiller and glass tile back splash. Breakfast bar and built in desk. Newer AC, water heater and septic fields lines and tank. Huge master with 2 walk in closets and nicely updated master bath. Tenant will maintain yard and responsible for all utilities. No garage but plenty of room for storage.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



