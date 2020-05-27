All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1503 Booth Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1503 Booth Dr
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:13 AM

1503 Booth Dr

1503 Booth Drive · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1503 Booth Drive, Brandon, FL 33594

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1503 · Avail. Jul 8

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
1503 Available 07/08/20 Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home available for rent!
Serene and well maintained 4-bedroom home in a nice neighborhood, on canal leading to Lake Valrico. Fenced in yard with a half an acre of Natures beauty. Includes a fire pit, outdoor kitchen, fish pond and Banana, Peach, Orange trees, Pineapple plants and Glorious Oak trees for shade. Max 2 Pets welcome! Screened porch with bar and sink. Laminate flooring throughout except for bedrooms, kitchen and baths. Bay windows in dining area. Updated kitchen with soft close and pull out cabinets. Deep porcelain farm sink. New dishwasher, New wine chiller and glass tile back splash. Breakfast bar and built in desk. Newer AC, water heater and septic fields lines and tank. Huge master with 2 walk in closets and nicely updated master bath. Tenant will maintain yard and responsible for all utilities. No garage but plenty of room for storage.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: helt9i6e0iguanuk

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Booth Dr have any available units?
1503 Booth Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 Booth Dr have?
Some of 1503 Booth Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Booth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Booth Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Booth Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Booth Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Booth Dr offer parking?
No, 1503 Booth Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1503 Booth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Booth Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Booth Dr have a pool?
No, 1503 Booth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Booth Dr have accessible units?
No, 1503 Booth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Booth Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 Booth Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1503 Booth Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity