1425 Vinetree Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1425 Vinetree Drive

1425 Vinetree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Vinetree Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,417 sf home is located in Brandon, FL. This home features tile floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Vinetree Drive have any available units?
1425 Vinetree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1425 Vinetree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Vinetree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Vinetree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Vinetree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Vinetree Drive offer parking?
No, 1425 Vinetree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Vinetree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Vinetree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Vinetree Drive have a pool?
No, 1425 Vinetree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Vinetree Drive have accessible units?
No, 1425 Vinetree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Vinetree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Vinetree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Vinetree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Vinetree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
