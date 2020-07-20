1418 Tiverton Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$15,000 Available For A First Time Home Buyer ( Qualifies As First Time Home Buyer If You Haven't Had A Home In The Past Three Years.) Other Requirements Apply Everyday Is A Journey And When That Daily Journey Is Over, You Need A Place To Unwind And Feel The Comfort Of Home. Don't Miss Out On This Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home On A Corner Lot. Roof Almost New (10/2015) An Open Floor Plan Allows Room For Entertaining And Relaxing. A Large Covered Lanai Gives You Outdoor Relaxing Space As Well. Close To Schools, Shopping, Dining, Restaurants And Supermarket Easy Access To Tampa. Be Sure To See This One Soon! Great Home In A Great Location.



