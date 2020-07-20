All apartments in Brandon
1418 Tiverton Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

1418 Tiverton Drive

1418 Tiverton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Tiverton Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$15,000 Available For A First Time Home Buyer ( Qualifies As First Time Home Buyer If You Haven't Had A Home In The Past Three Years.) Other Requirements Apply Everyday Is A Journey And When That Daily Journey Is Over, You Need A Place To Unwind And Feel The Comfort Of Home. Don't Miss Out On This Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home On A Corner Lot. Roof Almost New (10/2015) An Open Floor Plan Allows Room For Entertaining And Relaxing. A Large Covered Lanai Gives You Outdoor Relaxing Space As Well. Close To Schools, Shopping, Dining, Restaurants And Supermarket Easy Access To Tampa. Be Sure To See This One Soon! Great Home In A Great Location.

Listing Courtesy Of A TO Z REALTY INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Tiverton Drive have any available units?
1418 Tiverton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1418 Tiverton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Tiverton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Tiverton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Tiverton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Tiverton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1418 Tiverton Drive offers parking.
Does 1418 Tiverton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Tiverton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Tiverton Drive have a pool?
No, 1418 Tiverton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Tiverton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1418 Tiverton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Tiverton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Tiverton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 Tiverton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 Tiverton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
