1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a screened-in patio area and lots of outdoor space for making long-lasting memories. The interior features plush carpeting, lots of natural lighting, stylish tile flooring, an open layout and cozy bedrooms. Additionally, the master bathroom is the ideal place for relaxing after a long day, and the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and a breakfast bar. Make this your home and apply today!