1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE
Last updated September 12 2019 at 8:05 PM

1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE

1413 New Britain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1413 New Britain Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a screened-in patio area and lots of outdoor space for making long-lasting memories. The interior features plush carpeting, lots of natural lighting, stylish tile flooring, an open layout and cozy bedrooms. Additionally, the master bathroom is the ideal place for relaxing after a long day, and the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and a breakfast bar. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE have any available units?
1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE have?
Some of 1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 NEW BRITAIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
