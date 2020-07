Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Imagine yourself in this spacious, stylish home! Featuring beautiful curb appeal and landscaping, the inviting space includes beautiful tile floors, stylish lighting fixtures, large windows, and a fireplace. The modern kitchen provides fresh cabinets and updated appliances. The spacious backyard boasts an inviting deck. This home won't last long. Apply online today!