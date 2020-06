Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Valrico. Located conveniently to S Valrico Rd and St Rd 60, this home also features a 2 car garage and a screened and covered lanai accessible from the living room and the Master Bedroom. For information contact Robert Mcbean at berty_mcbean@hotmail.com



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.