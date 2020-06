Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 1728 SF, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Peppermill at Providence Lake. It has a living & dining area plus a family room and large eat-in kitchen with a lot of counter space. There is a very large fenced-in yard with a private patio. The home is located close to major roads, shopping, and schools.