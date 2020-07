Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Location, Location, Location!!! This huge 4 bedroom 3 bath home 1527 sq ft on 1/4 Acre is located in Providence Lakes on a good school district, close to the Westfield mall

and is very spacious, featuring an open kitchen with stainless appliances and real wood burning fireplace. No carpet! Tile floors everywhere.

You have to look at this enormous patio with tons of fruit trees, perfect for entertaining and grilling. Covered lanai for the perfect Florida weather. Hurry before is gone!