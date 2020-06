Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils

Room for rent in Valrico - Property Id: 151912



1 room and a private bathroom $600 month all inclusive (includes electric, water and wifi)



* 1 to 2 people max



* $200 deposit and $35 application fee



* Includes shared kitchen and washer and dryer



* I have two dogs



* Near Valrico Rd and 60



* Message me with questions

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151912p

