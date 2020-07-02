1331 Twilridge Place

Amenities

BRANDON: 2 Story Townhome in Gated Community - AVAILABLE NOW! Come see this large 2 bed/2.5 bath, 2 story townhome! Downstairs you have plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. The kitchen is open to the dining area and includes all appliances and a breakfast bar. The dining area is open to the living room which opens out onto a screened porch overlooking the courtyard. There is also a half bath to accommodate your guests. Upstairs you will find both bedrooms and bathrooms, plus the stackable washer/dryer as well.

This community is gated and offers a pool for it's residents to enjoy! Call today to schedule an appointment!



FEATURES:

2 Story Townhouse

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar/Pass Thru Window

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Half Bath

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Split Bedroom Plan

Laminate, Tile and Carpet Flooring

Ceiling Fans

Large Screened Lanai

Includes Water/Sewer/Trash

Includes Basic Cable

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.

Approved applicant is responsible for all HOA application fees, amenities fees, gate cards/remotes, etc.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.



SCHOOLS:

Mintz Elementary

Mclane Middle

Brandon High



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



