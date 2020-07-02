All apartments in Brandon
1331 Twilridge Place

Location

1331 Twilridge Place, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRANDON: 2 Story Townhome in Gated Community - AVAILABLE NOW! Come see this large 2 bed/2.5 bath, 2 story townhome! Downstairs you have plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. The kitchen is open to the dining area and includes all appliances and a breakfast bar. The dining area is open to the living room which opens out onto a screened porch overlooking the courtyard. There is also a half bath to accommodate your guests. Upstairs you will find both bedrooms and bathrooms, plus the stackable washer/dryer as well.
This community is gated and offers a pool for it's residents to enjoy! Call today to schedule an appointment!

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2 Story Townhouse
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar/Pass Thru Window
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Half Bath
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Split Bedroom Plan
Laminate, Tile and Carpet Flooring
Ceiling Fans
Large Screened Lanai
Includes Water/Sewer/Trash
Includes Basic Cable
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.
Approved applicant is responsible for all HOA application fees, amenities fees, gate cards/remotes, etc.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.

SCHOOLS:
Mintz Elementary
Mclane Middle
Brandon High

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2429328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

