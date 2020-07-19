All apartments in Brandon
1326 KELRIDGE PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1326 KELRIDGE PLACE

1326 Kelridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

1326 Kelridge Place, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
LOCATION! LOCATION! A MUST SEE! Nice and Clean 1595 SQF townhome with great floor plan, Bright and Cozy in a well-maintained GATED complex - all of the units are in the process of the exteriors being painted. This 2 bedroom + Office, 2.5 bath unit HAS JUST REMODELLED with 18”x18” Ceramic Tile through-out on the 1st floor— Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room, Half bathroom and Laundry closet. Two decent-sized bedrooms are upstairs, both bathrooms have a Bath tub. Beautiful Laminate-Wood Flooring was recently installed on the stairs and whole 2nd Flooring including both Bedrooms & a Loft. The Loft can be perfectly used as an office/den. Spacious 140 SQF back Porch is Covered and Screened for your family Enjoy and Relax! The community “Providence Townhomes” has a community pool for all of the Residents, two gated entrances, and plenty of assigned and non-assigned parking spaces. The Owner will pay HOA Fee for you to use these facilities. Centrally located. Convenient for going to Brandon Mall, Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Hospitals and Airport. Easy access to Interstate I-75, US-60, I-4, Selmon Exp Way, … . A perfect location for the commuters to Tampa, Riverview or Plant City, even Lakeland. Hurry up! Available Now. $1200/m including Water/Sewer/Trash. Call for more info and showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 KELRIDGE PLACE have any available units?
1326 KELRIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 KELRIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 1326 KELRIDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 KELRIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1326 KELRIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 KELRIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1326 KELRIDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1326 KELRIDGE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1326 KELRIDGE PLACE offers parking.
Does 1326 KELRIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1326 KELRIDGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 KELRIDGE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1326 KELRIDGE PLACE has a pool.
Does 1326 KELRIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1326 KELRIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 KELRIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 KELRIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
