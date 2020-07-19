1326 KELRIDGE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

LOCATION! LOCATION! A MUST SEE! Nice and Clean 1595 SQF townhome with great floor plan, Bright and Cozy in a well-maintained GATED complex - all of the units are in the process of the exteriors being painted. This 2 bedroom + Office, 2.5 bath unit HAS JUST REMODELLED with 18”x18” Ceramic Tile through-out on the 1st floor— Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room, Half bathroom and Laundry closet. Two decent-sized bedrooms are upstairs, both bathrooms have a Bath tub. Beautiful Laminate-Wood Flooring was recently installed on the stairs and whole 2nd Flooring including both Bedrooms & a Loft. The Loft can be perfectly used as an office/den. Spacious 140 SQF back Porch is Covered and Screened for your family Enjoy and Relax! The community “Providence Townhomes” has a community pool for all of the Residents, two gated entrances, and plenty of assigned and non-assigned parking spaces. The Owner will pay HOA Fee for you to use these facilities. Centrally located. Convenient for going to Brandon Mall, Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Hospitals and Airport. Easy access to Interstate I-75, US-60, I-4, Selmon Exp Way, … . A perfect location for the commuters to Tampa, Riverview or Plant City, even Lakeland. Hurry up! Available Now. $1200/m including Water/Sewer/Trash. Call for more info and showings.