1321 Twilridge Pl

Amenities
2 Story, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath + Office/Den Townhome Located In The Gated Community Of Providence In Brandon. Fabulous Floor Plan offers a Main Level Featuring A Spacious Tiled Living Room, A Half Bath, Separate Dining Room, Indoor Laundry Room With Washer/Dryer Included, And Eat-In Kitchen With Stainless Smooth-Top Range, Dishwasher, Fridge and Microwave. Pass-Through Breakfast Bar And A Sliding Glass Door That Opens To A Large Tiled & Screened Lanai. The Upstairs Boasts all new plush carpeting. Two Generous Sized Bedrooms, Each With Their Own Full Bathroom And A Bonus Room, Great Space For An Upstairs Office, Game Room Or Media Room. WATER, SEWER, TRASH, LAWN MAINTENANCE AND RECREATIONAL FACILITIES ARE INCLUDED. Providence Townhomes Is Gated Community With Pool & Playground Located Near The Brandon Mall, I-75 And The Cross-Town Expressway With Convenient Access To Downtown Tampa, Macdill AFB, Great Shopping, Excellent Schools, Restaurants, Entertainment, And More!!
