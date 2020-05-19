All apartments in Brandon
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:35 AM

1321 Twilridge Pl

1321 Twilridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Twilridge Place, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
playground
pool
media room
2 Story, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath + Office/Den Townhome Located In The Gated Community Of Providence In Brandon. Fabulous Floor Plan offers a Main Level Featuring A Spacious Tiled Living Room, A Half Bath, Separate Dining Room, Indoor Laundry Room With Washer/Dryer Included, And Eat-In Kitchen With Stainless Smooth-Top Range, Dishwasher, Fridge and Microwave. Pass-Through Breakfast Bar And A Sliding Glass Door That Opens To A Large Tiled & Screened Lanai. The Upstairs Boasts all new plush carpeting. Two Generous Sized Bedrooms, Each With Their Own Full Bathroom And A Bonus Room, Great Space For An Upstairs Office, Game Room Or Media Room. WATER, SEWER, TRASH, LAWN MAINTENANCE AND RECREATIONAL FACILITIES ARE INCLUDED. Providence Townhomes Is Gated Community With Pool & Playground Located Near The Brandon Mall, I-75 And The Cross-Town Expressway With Convenient Access To Downtown Tampa, Macdill AFB, Great Shopping, Excellent Schools, Restaurants, Entertainment, And More!!

Call Today For A Private Showing! AVAILABLE NOW

Contact Samantha for more information at 727-488-4450 or email at Samantha@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Twilridge Pl have any available units?
1321 Twilridge Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Twilridge Pl have?
Some of 1321 Twilridge Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Twilridge Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Twilridge Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Twilridge Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Twilridge Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1321 Twilridge Pl offer parking?
No, 1321 Twilridge Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1321 Twilridge Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 Twilridge Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Twilridge Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1321 Twilridge Pl has a pool.
Does 1321 Twilridge Pl have accessible units?
No, 1321 Twilridge Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Twilridge Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Twilridge Pl has units with dishwashers.
