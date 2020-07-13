All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:48 PM

1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE

1320 Twilridge Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

1320 Twilridge Place, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Beautiful two story townhome, located in the very well-kept GATED Providence Lakes Townhome Community –2 bedroom/2.5. Downstairs a perfect layout welcomes you with spacious, light filled living room and kitchen, and a large screened-in lanai great for entertaining or peacefully enjoying your morning coffee. Upstairs, the two bedrooms are private and separated by a large office/den/nursery/bonus room. Laundry room is also conveniently located upstairs completed with washer/dryer. Welcome home in this peaceful and serene community, where the amazing community features pool and playground are only steps away. Rent includes Water, Sewer and Trash. Minutes from Selmon Expressway, McDill Airforce Base, Downtown, Shopping Centers, The Mall, Restaurants and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE have any available units?
1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE offer parking?
No, 1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE has a pool.
Does 1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrandon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Apartments
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa