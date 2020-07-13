1320 TWILRIDGE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

Beautiful two story townhome, located in the very well-kept GATED Providence Lakes Townhome Community –2 bedroom/2.5. Downstairs a perfect layout welcomes you with spacious, light filled living room and kitchen, and a large screened-in lanai great for entertaining or peacefully enjoying your morning coffee. Upstairs, the two bedrooms are private and separated by a large office/den/nursery/bonus room. Laundry room is also conveniently located upstairs completed with washer/dryer. Welcome home in this peaceful and serene community, where the amazing community features pool and playground are only steps away. Rent includes Water, Sewer and Trash. Minutes from Selmon Expressway, McDill Airforce Base, Downtown, Shopping Centers, The Mall, Restaurants and much more.