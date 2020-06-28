All apartments in Brandon
1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE
1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE

1235 Alpine Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1235 Alpine Lake Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Heather Lakes at Brandon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This charming 4 bed 2 bath home features over 1460 square feet of living space, a fully fenced yard, and an oversize covered/screened in patio. Bright open SPLIT FLOOR PLAN with large living & dining room combo. The entire house has been FRESHLY PAINTED in neutral colors to match any decor. Earth tone tile flooring in all wet areas, laminate wood floors in the great room, and plush carpet in all bedrooms. Just off the living room is the master bedroom and private bathroom with large WALK-IN CLOSET. The secondary bedrooms are sizable and offer easy access to their own full bathroom. FULLY FENCED in back yard is just perfect for a Sunday BBQ and you will love extended patio! Oversized kitchen with DESK/EAT-IN AREA, separate closet pantry and WASHER AND DRYER. Heather Lakes is a wonderful established community ideally located near great schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. An easy commute to Crosstown Expressway, I-75 and I-275 makes this home convenient to everywhere including MacDill AFB, Tampa, St. Pete and Bradenton-Sarasota, and gulf beaches.

AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
