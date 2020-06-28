1235 ALPINE LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This charming 4 bed 2 bath home features over 1460 square feet of living space, a fully fenced yard, and an oversize covered/screened in patio. Bright open SPLIT FLOOR PLAN with large living & dining room combo. The entire house has been FRESHLY PAINTED in neutral colors to match any decor. Earth tone tile flooring in all wet areas, laminate wood floors in the great room, and plush carpet in all bedrooms. Just off the living room is the master bedroom and private bathroom with large WALK-IN CLOSET. The secondary bedrooms are sizable and offer easy access to their own full bathroom. FULLY FENCED in back yard is just perfect for a Sunday BBQ and you will love extended patio! Oversized kitchen with DESK/EAT-IN AREA, separate closet pantry and WASHER AND DRYER. Heather Lakes is a wonderful established community ideally located near great schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. An easy commute to Crosstown Expressway, I-75 and I-275 makes this home convenient to everywhere including MacDill AFB, Tampa, St. Pete and Bradenton-Sarasota, and gulf beaches.



AVAILABLE NOW!