Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:18 AM

1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE

1222 Chatham Pine Place · No Longer Available
Location

1222 Chatham Pine Place, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 story townhouse in a gated community features 4 Bedrooms and 4 Baths. There is a water view from the back. The first level features a bedroom with ensuite bath, the washer and dryer and under the stairs storage. The second floor has a large Great Room, kitchen with wood cabinets and granite countertops, another bedroom and second full bath. The third floor features the Master Suite with large bathroom with shower and garden tub and a walk in closet and a fourth bedroom with ensuite bath. This is a great location in the heart of Brandon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE have any available units?
1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE have?
Some of 1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE offers parking.
Does 1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE have a pool?
No, 1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE has units with dishwashers.

