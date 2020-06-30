1222 CHATHAM PINE PLACE

Amenities
This 3 story townhouse in a gated community features 4 Bedrooms and 4 Baths. There is a water view from the back. The first level features a bedroom with ensuite bath, the washer and dryer and under the stairs storage. The second floor has a large Great Room, kitchen with wood cabinets and granite countertops, another bedroom and second full bath. The third floor features the Master Suite with large bathroom with shower and garden tub and a walk in closet and a fourth bedroom with ensuite bath. This is a great location in the heart of Brandon.