1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nicely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Timber Ponds Subdivision. Home features a new fresh coat of paint through out. The newly updated kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops,a gorgeous glass tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances, and neutral cabinets to go with any decor. This kitchen will surely be the heart of the home. This home also features brand new laminate floors through the entry, formal dining, kitchen, family room, dining room and laundry room. You will enjoy the privacy of this split floor plan. The large master bedroom has his and her walk in closets, dual vanities, separate shower and large relaxing garden tub. The secondary bathroom and bedrooms are at the other end of the home and are nicely sized with ample closet space. There is more than enough storage space in the 3 car garage and lots of room to run around in the partly fenced backyard which also has an enclosed patio. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and I-75.