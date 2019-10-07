All apartments in Brandon
1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE

1205 Belladonna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Belladonna Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Timber Pond

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nicely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Timber Ponds Subdivision. Home features a new fresh coat of paint through out. The newly updated kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops,a gorgeous glass tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances, and neutral cabinets to go with any decor. This kitchen will surely be the heart of the home. This home also features brand new laminate floors through the entry, formal dining, kitchen, family room, dining room and laundry room. You will enjoy the privacy of this split floor plan. The large master bedroom has his and her walk in closets, dual vanities, separate shower and large relaxing garden tub. The secondary bathroom and bedrooms are at the other end of the home and are nicely sized with ample closet space. There is more than enough storage space in the 3 car garage and lots of room to run around in the partly fenced backyard which also has an enclosed patio. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE have any available units?
1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE have?
Some of 1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 BELLADONNA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
