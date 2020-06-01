All apartments in Brandon
115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:46 PM

115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE

115 Picardy Villa Circle · No Longer Available
Location

115 Picardy Villa Circle, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the heart of Brandon. Oakwood Court Condominium is a quiet complex with a Garden-style community pool. This Beautiful
2-Bedroom 1- Bath Condo has a Living/Dining Room Floor Plan, Newer kitchen appliances, and Tile floors. Conveniently located to great restaurants, the mall and major roadways.
Application Fee $45/Applicant
Security Deposit $1200 (Minimum) Based On Credit (Deposit Is Refundable With Proper Notice As Stated In Lease Agreement)
Pet Fee $100 (No Aggressive Breeds And 25 Pound Weight Max.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE have any available units?
115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE have?
Some of 115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

