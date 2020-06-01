115 PICARDY VILLA CIRCLE

Amenities
Located in the heart of Brandon. Oakwood Court Condominium is a quiet complex with a Garden-style community pool. This Beautiful
2-Bedroom 1- Bath Condo has a Living/Dining Room Floor Plan, Newer kitchen appliances, and Tile floors. Conveniently located to great restaurants, the mall and major roadways.
Application Fee $45/Applicant
Security Deposit $1200 (Minimum) Based On Credit (Deposit Is Refundable With Proper Notice As Stated In Lease Agreement)
Pet Fee $100 (No Aggressive Breeds And 25 Pound Weight Max.)