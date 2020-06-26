11409 WELLMAN DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan extra storage

This SPECTACULAR 4/2 has 1,410 sq. ft. plus 2 car garage. The great room, kitchen, and dining room are very open making for easy interaction throughout while entertaining . The kitchen offers tile, breakfast bar, and closet pantry. The dining room receives great natural light from the sliders that open onto the patio. The master bedroom has a generous walk-in closet and with a spacious master bath. Rear bedroom can be used as an office with ample space. Foyer includes coat closet/extra storage. Convenient to shops, great schools, daycares, Hwy 301, I-75, and the Crosstown.