All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:18 PM

11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE

11361 American Holly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11361 American Holly Drive, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Check out this newer construction 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the heart of Brandon! Just minutes from restaurants, stores, and the Westfield Mall this is a perfect home for anyone looking under $2000 per mth! This home features a large open floor plan with split bedrooms, volume ceilings throughout, a designer kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a huge island, a large closet pantry, and eating area, a large master suite with two vanities, a glass enclosed shower, a garden tub, and a HUGE walkin-in closet. You'll also find a formal dining area, an inside laundry room, an attached 2 car garage, a screened patio and a fenced back yard overlooking a conservation / retention pond! Lawn maintenance and pest control are included. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE have any available units?
11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE have?
Some of 11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa