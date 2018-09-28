11361 AMERICAN HOLLY DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Check out this newer construction 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the heart of Brandon! Just minutes from restaurants, stores, and the Westfield Mall this is a perfect home for anyone looking under $2000 per mth! This home features a large open floor plan with split bedrooms, volume ceilings throughout, a designer kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a huge island, a large closet pantry, and eating area, a large master suite with two vanities, a glass enclosed shower, a garden tub, and a HUGE walkin-in closet. You'll also find a formal dining area, an inside laundry room, an attached 2 car garage, a screened patio and a fenced back yard overlooking a conservation / retention pond! Lawn maintenance and pest control are included. Call today!