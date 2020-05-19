All apartments in Brandon
1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE
1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE

1121 Ballard Green Way · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Ballard Green Way, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
MUST SEE HOME, 2014 NEWER HOME BE ONLY THE THIRD TENANT TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL HOUSE that will include all lawn care, water, sewer, trash, gate and pool. Brand New 4 Bedrooms, loft, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Formal dining room,separate family room and beautiful kitchen with breakfast area. Great kitchen with 42" upgraded cabinets with molding, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms have upgraded cabinets and granite tops. 15 SEER ultra effeciency AC, reflective roof covering in attic, double pain windows and sliders , and programmable thermostat. and hybrid water heater Screened, covered lanai. Located conveniently to I-75, shopping, mall, food etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have any available units?
1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have?
Some of 1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE offers parking.
Does 1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE has a pool.
Does 1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE has units with dishwashers.

