1121 BALLARD GREEN PLACE

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

MUST SEE HOME, 2014 NEWER HOME BE ONLY THE THIRD TENANT TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL HOUSE that will include all lawn care, water, sewer, trash, gate and pool. Brand New 4 Bedrooms, loft, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Formal dining room,separate family room and beautiful kitchen with breakfast area. Great kitchen with 42" upgraded cabinets with molding, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms have upgraded cabinets and granite tops. 15 SEER ultra effeciency AC, reflective roof covering in attic, double pain windows and sliders , and programmable thermostat. and hybrid water heater Screened, covered lanai. Located conveniently to I-75, shopping, mall, food etc.