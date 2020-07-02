All apartments in Brandon
1119 TUSCANNY STREET

1119 Tuscanny Street · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Tuscanny Street, Brandon, FL 33511
Brentwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5/3/2 with 3 way split floor plan. You enter into a living area with formal dinning area. Pass through to family room with large breakfast area open to the kitchen with stainless appliances. Master bed/bath suite on one side of the house with a smaller bedroom nearby. Two bedrooms share the 2nd bathroom near the kitchen and the fifth bedroom is near the back of the home with it's own dedicated bathroom. The fencing is currently being installed and new paint through out the home. The homeowners are also updating some of the light fixtures as well. This a a generous floor plan that appears much larger than the square footage says. Washer/Dryer ARE included in the rental.
600 credit score and 3xs the rent in after tax income is the minimum standard for this home. This home's move in date will not be affected by the Clovid-19 Stop Movement orders. Pictures coming by 4/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 TUSCANNY STREET have any available units?
1119 TUSCANNY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 TUSCANNY STREET have?
Some of 1119 TUSCANNY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 TUSCANNY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1119 TUSCANNY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 TUSCANNY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1119 TUSCANNY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1119 TUSCANNY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1119 TUSCANNY STREET offers parking.
Does 1119 TUSCANNY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 TUSCANNY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 TUSCANNY STREET have a pool?
No, 1119 TUSCANNY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1119 TUSCANNY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1119 TUSCANNY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 TUSCANNY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 TUSCANNY STREET has units with dishwashers.

