1119 TUSCANNY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

5/3/2 with 3 way split floor plan. You enter into a living area with formal dinning area. Pass through to family room with large breakfast area open to the kitchen with stainless appliances. Master bed/bath suite on one side of the house with a smaller bedroom nearby. Two bedrooms share the 2nd bathroom near the kitchen and the fifth bedroom is near the back of the home with it's own dedicated bathroom. The fencing is currently being installed and new paint through out the home. The homeowners are also updating some of the light fixtures as well. This a a generous floor plan that appears much larger than the square footage says. Washer/Dryer ARE included in the rental.

600 credit score and 3xs the rent in after tax income is the minimum standard for this home. This home's move in date will not be affected by the Clovid-19 Stop Movement orders. Pictures coming by 4/1/2020