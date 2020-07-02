1119 TUSCANNY STREET

5/3/2 with 3 way split floor plan. You enter into a living area with formal dinning area. Pass through to family room with large breakfast area open to the kitchen with stainless appliances. Master bed/bath suite on one side of the house with a smaller bedroom nearby. Two bedrooms share the 2nd bathroom near the kitchen and the fifth bedroom is near the back of the home with it's own dedicated bathroom. The fencing is currently being installed and new paint through out the home. The homeowners are also updating some of the light fixtures as well. This a a generous floor plan that appears much larger than the square footage says. Washer/Dryer ARE included in the rental. 600 credit score and 3xs the rent in after tax income is the minimum standard for this home. This home's move in date will not be affected by the Clovid-19 Stop Movement orders. Pictures coming by 4/1/2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
