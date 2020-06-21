1040 Vista Cay Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 3/2.5 Townhome in Gated Community - SPACIOUS 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome located on Pristine CONSERVATION lot in gated community of VISTA CAY. Home has great room floor plan, vaulted ceilings and in the process of being repainted a fresh, neutral color. Kitchen with wood cabinetry,all appliances, tile and breakfast bar. Large bedrooms. Lots of storage. Inside utility room, washer and dryer included. Back screened porch overlooks conservation. 1 Car Garage. Community offers community pool. Townhome is close to I-75, Shopping and local restaurants. Property is managed by a licensed management company in the Tampa Bay area. HOA MUST APPROVE TENANT PRIOR TO MOVE IN. NO PETS ALLOWED.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4560683)