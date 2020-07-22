10274 Post Harvest Drive

Amenities

Nice 3/2/2 Townhome $1550 month - Nice and Clean townhome located in Venture Bay, easy access to I-75, Crosstown Expressway and I4. Home has three bedroom, two bath, two car garage. Ceramic tile throughout downstairs and carpet upstairs, all stainless steel kitchen appliances included plus microwave and upstairs has full size washer and dryer. Home has all neutral colors throughout. Renting for $1550 per month, rent includes, water, garbage, sewer and lawn service. Home is located in a gated community with swimming pool across the street. Call today to view this home. Available for move in December 23 2019. Call Kim Tarpley @ Remax Unlimited Realty. (813)335-7097



(RLNE5353435)