Brandon, FL
10274 Post Harvest Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

10274 Post Harvest Drive

10274 Post Harvest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10274 Post Harvest Drive, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3/2/2 Townhome $1550 month - Nice and Clean townhome located in Venture Bay, easy access to I-75, Crosstown Expressway and I4. Home has three bedroom, two bath, two car garage. Ceramic tile throughout downstairs and carpet upstairs, all stainless steel kitchen appliances included plus microwave and upstairs has full size washer and dryer. Home has all neutral colors throughout. Renting for $1550 per month, rent includes, water, garbage, sewer and lawn service. Home is located in a gated community with swimming pool across the street. Call today to view this home. Available for move in December 23 2019. Call Kim Tarpley @ Remax Unlimited Realty. (813)335-7097

(RLNE5353435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10274 Post Harvest Drive have any available units?
10274 Post Harvest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10274 Post Harvest Drive have?
Some of 10274 Post Harvest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10274 Post Harvest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10274 Post Harvest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10274 Post Harvest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10274 Post Harvest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10274 Post Harvest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10274 Post Harvest Drive offers parking.
Does 10274 Post Harvest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10274 Post Harvest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10274 Post Harvest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10274 Post Harvest Drive has a pool.
Does 10274 Post Harvest Drive have accessible units?
No, 10274 Post Harvest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10274 Post Harvest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10274 Post Harvest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
