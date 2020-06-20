All apartments in Brandon
10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:54 AM

10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE

10270 Post Harvest Drive · (813) 453-2932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10270 Post Harvest Drive, Brandon, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Previous model is Now available for lease. Spacious 3 bed 2 1/2 bathroom end unit Townhome with an over-sized 2 car garage and covered screened patio. Ideally located near the community pool for refreshing dips in the pool and there' s no backyard neighbors offering extra privacy . Owner updated home with beautiful granite counters & wood floors in the great room. There's also a spacious eat in kitchen featuring plenty of counter space, wood cabinets, built in microwave and closet pantry. Great room features three glass sliders leading to private screened patio. Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms. Master bath has dual sinks and a large linen closet. From the front bedroom you have excellent views of the community pool which is located directly across the street. Washer/Dryer. It is located in a gated community with quick access to the interstate, crosstown expressway, shopping, schools and about 20 minutes to downtown Tampa and MacDill AFB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE have any available units?
10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE have?
Some of 10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
