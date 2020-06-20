10270 POST HARVEST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Previous model is Now available for lease. Spacious 3 bed 2 1/2 bathroom end unit Townhome with an over-sized 2 car garage and covered screened patio. Ideally located near the community pool for refreshing dips in the pool and there' s no backyard neighbors offering extra privacy . Owner updated home with beautiful granite counters & wood floors in the great room. There's also a spacious eat in kitchen featuring plenty of counter space, wood cabinets, built in microwave and closet pantry. Great room features three glass sliders leading to private screened patio. Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms. Master bath has dual sinks and a large linen closet. From the front bedroom you have excellent views of the community pool which is located directly across the street. Washer/Dryer. It is located in a gated community with quick access to the interstate, crosstown expressway, shopping, schools and about 20 minutes to downtown Tampa and MacDill AFB