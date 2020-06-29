All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 10206 Red Currant Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
10206 Red Currant Ct
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:05 AM

10206 Red Currant Ct

10206 Red Current Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10206 Red Current Court, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
Enjoy the beautifully maintained, gated community of Ventura Bay. This spacious town home begins with a stunning kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, closet pantry all overlooking the great room complete with glass sliding doors in the living area that lead to the covered and screened lanai. The master suite includes a private bath with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are nice sized and share the large second full bath. Washer & dryer conveniently located on the second floor. Attached one car garage and driveway for parking. The gated community of Ventura Bay has a large pool and clubhouse for your enjoyment. Water, Lawn, Sewer and Garbage included on the rent. Located minutes for Crosstown Expressway, I-4, I-275, I-75, Brandon Mall, new movie theater, major retail, Home Depot restaurants. E-Z access to Tampa. Ventura Bay is a popular sought-after family-oriented community. Available 03/02/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10206 Red Currant Ct have any available units?
10206 Red Currant Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10206 Red Currant Ct have?
Some of 10206 Red Currant Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10206 Red Currant Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10206 Red Currant Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10206 Red Currant Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10206 Red Currant Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10206 Red Currant Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10206 Red Currant Ct offers parking.
Does 10206 Red Currant Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10206 Red Currant Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10206 Red Currant Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10206 Red Currant Ct has a pool.
Does 10206 Red Currant Ct have accessible units?
No, 10206 Red Currant Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10206 Red Currant Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10206 Red Currant Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa