10206 Red Currant Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage media room

Enjoy the beautifully maintained, gated community of Ventura Bay. This spacious town home begins with a stunning kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, closet pantry all overlooking the great room complete with glass sliding doors in the living area that lead to the covered and screened lanai. The master suite includes a private bath with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are nice sized and share the large second full bath. Washer & dryer conveniently located on the second floor. Attached one car garage and driveway for parking. The gated community of Ventura Bay has a large pool and clubhouse for your enjoyment. Water, Lawn, Sewer and Garbage included on the rent. Located minutes for Crosstown Expressway, I-4, I-275, I-75, Brandon Mall, new movie theater, major retail, Home Depot restaurants. E-Z access to Tampa. Ventura Bay is a popular sought-after family-oriented community. Available 03/02/2020.