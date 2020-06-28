All apartments in Brandon
10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204

10121 Courtney Palms Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

10121 Courtney Palms Blvd, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
media room
2BR / 2BA - Gorgeous Courtney Palms with WATER VIEW! Living in one of Tampa's most desired communities. This stunning condo is located in the gated and amenities filled community of Courtney Palms and features neutral paint, plush carpeting, crown molding, track lighting, rich wood cabinetry, breakfast bar and built-in desk. Amenities include a sparkling resort-style pool, spa and sun deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, upscale executive business center, clubhouse, indoor racquetball & basketball courts, scenic trails, picturesque lakes with fountains and even a private movie theater. Easy access to downtown Tampa, Ybor and Channelside. To view this spectacular property, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204 have any available units?
10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204 have?
Some of 10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204 currently offering any rent specials?
10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204 pet-friendly?
No, 10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204 offer parking?
No, 10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204 does not offer parking.
Does 10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204 have a pool?
Yes, 10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204 has a pool.
Does 10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204 have accessible units?
No, 10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204 has units with dishwashers.
