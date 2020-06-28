10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard #204

Amenities

2BR / 2BA - Gorgeous Courtney Palms with WATER VIEW! Living in one of Tampa's most desired communities. This stunning condo is located in the gated and amenities filled community of Courtney Palms and features neutral paint, plush carpeting, crown molding, track lighting, rich wood cabinetry, breakfast bar and built-in desk. Amenities include a sparkling resort-style pool, spa and sun deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, upscale executive business center, clubhouse, indoor racquetball & basketball courts, scenic trails, picturesque lakes with fountains and even a private movie theater. Easy access to downtown Tampa, Ybor and Channelside. To view this spectacular property, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 today!