Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10121 Courtney Palms Blvd #304

10121 Courtney Palms Blvd 304 · No Longer Available
Location

10121 Courtney Palms Blvd 304, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
media room
2BR / 2BA - Located in one of Tampa's most desirable locations, this beautiful Courtney Palms condo features an open floor plan with gorgeous views of the lake! Very bright and airy with gorgeous neutral toned faux granite counter-tops, plush carpeting, large closets and all major appliances including full-size washer and dryer. Courtney Palms offers lush landscaping, scenic walking trails, a beautiful resort style swimming pool, spa with sun deck, fantastic fitness center, business center, indoor basketball and racquetball courts and private movie theater. To view this fabulous property, please call Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

