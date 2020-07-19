10121 Courtney Palms Blvd #304

Amenities

2BR / 2BA - Located in one of Tampa's most desirable locations, this beautiful Courtney Palms condo features an open floor plan with gorgeous views of the lake! Very bright and airy with gorgeous neutral toned faux granite counter-tops, plush carpeting, large closets and all major appliances including full-size washer and dryer. Courtney Palms offers lush landscaping, scenic walking trails, a beautiful resort style swimming pool, spa with sun deck, fantastic fitness center, business center, indoor basketball and racquetball courts and private movie theater. To view this fabulous property, please call Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235.