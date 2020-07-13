10101 Alambra Avenue

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is cozy and comes with fantastic features! Corner lot elongated home with built on side rooms at both ends of the property giving it more space and character! Entry way leads into the hall way and kitchen area on the left. Kitchen comes equipped with plenty of counter top space, brick walls in sections, counter top and cabinet space and all a major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Living room has a vaulted ceiling with the main wall fixed with a mirror rising up to wall. Attached on the left is the first built on side sun room. Master bedroom has the second built on addition with its own side entrance and second sliding glass door into the bedroom. Two additional bedrooms, full bathroom, utility room , screen lanai, storage shed and a large fenced in back yard. Don't wait! Visit www.goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.