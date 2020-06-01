1010 N Parsons Ave

Amenities
Newly Renovated Home on almost 1/2 Acre Lot! - Property Id: 200882
Beautiful, newly renovated home on almost 1/2 acre in the Brandon area. This family friendly 1,424 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 1 bath with a double carport now boasts:
- New Kitchen with Granite countertops
- New Flooring Throughout
- New Paint
- New HVAC Unit
- New Windows
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Updated Bathroom with Granite countertop
- Covered Porch
- Double Carport
Location, location, location! This property has plenty of space sitting on almost 1/2 acre, but the conveniences of location being within minutes of the major Brandon shopping areas!
Additional home features include a living room, formal dining room, and a Florida/ sunroom. This home has all the amenities you've been looking for, it truly is a must-see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200882
No Pets Allowed
