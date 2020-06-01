All apartments in Brandon
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

1010 N Parsons Ave

1010 North Parsons Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1010 North Parsons Avenue, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Newly Renovated Home on almost 1/2 Acre Lot! - Property Id: 200882

Beautiful, newly renovated home on almost 1/2 acre in the Brandon area. This family friendly 1,424 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 1 bath with a double carport now boasts:
- New Kitchen with Granite countertops
- New Flooring Throughout
- New Paint
- New HVAC Unit
- New Windows
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Updated Bathroom with Granite countertop
- Covered Porch
- Double Carport

Location, location, location! This property has plenty of space sitting on almost 1/2 acre, but the conveniences of location being within minutes of the major Brandon shopping areas!

Additional home features include a living room, formal dining room, and a Florida/ sunroom. This home has all the amenities you've been looking for, it truly is a must-see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200882
Property Id 200882

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5555211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 N Parsons Ave have any available units?
1010 N Parsons Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 N Parsons Ave have?
Some of 1010 N Parsons Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 N Parsons Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1010 N Parsons Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 N Parsons Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1010 N Parsons Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1010 N Parsons Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1010 N Parsons Ave offers parking.
Does 1010 N Parsons Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 N Parsons Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 N Parsons Ave have a pool?
No, 1010 N Parsons Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1010 N Parsons Ave have accessible units?
No, 1010 N Parsons Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 N Parsons Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 N Parsons Ave has units with dishwashers.

